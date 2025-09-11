Majority of Brazil top court panel votes to convict Bolsonaro of coup plot

Judges convict Brazil’s far-right former president in what ally Donald Trump has called a ‘witch hunt’.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been found guilty of trying to cling to power through an attempted military coup by a majority of justices on a Supreme Court panel.

As of late on Thursday, three out of five of the justices had found Bolsonaro guilty of trying to illegally retain power after his 2022 electoral defeat to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Justice Carmen Lucia said there was ample evidence that Bolsonaro acted “with the purpose of eroding democracy and institutions”.

A fourth judge, Justice Luiz Fux, broke with his colleagues on Wednesday and voted to acquit the 70-year-old former president of all charges.

Bolsonaro’s conviction will become final when the fifth and last judge pronounces his verdict.

Currently under house arrest, Bolsonaro could face a prison sentence of more than 40 years after being found guilty on five charges, including leading a “criminal organisation” to conspire to overthrow Lula.

The high court panel is expected to decide on a sentence on Friday.

But Fux’s vote could invite challenges to the ruling and bring the trial’s conclusion closer to the run-up of the 2026 presidential election, in which Bolsonaro has repeatedly said he is a candidate.

In 2023, the former president was barred by Brazil’s top electoral court from running in elections until 2030 for spreading unfounded claims about Brazil’s electronic voting system.

United States President Donald Trump has called his ally’s trial a “witch-hunt”, hitting Brazil with 50 percent tariffs, imposing sanctions against the presiding judge and revoking visas for most members of Brazil’s high court. Trump said on Thursday that he was very unhappy about Bolsonaro’s conviction.

Antiestablishment anger

Bolsonaro, a former army captain and paratrooper, became known for his defence of Brazil’s two-decade military dictatorship after being elected to the back benches of Congress in 1990 in the early years of Brazil’s democracy.

He never hid his admiration for the military regime, which killed hundreds of Brazilians from 1964 to 1985.

In one interview, he said Brazil would only change “on the day that we break out in civil war here and do the job that the military regime didn’t do: killing 30,000”. He was referring to leftists and political opponents.

Later, he surfed on mass protests that erupted across Brazil in 2014 during the sprawling “car wash” bribery scandal that implicated hundreds of politicians – including Lula, whose conviction was later annulled.

His antiestablishment anger helped elevate him to the presidency in 2018, and dozens of far-right lawmakers were elected on his coattails, creating roadblocks to Lula’s progressive agenda.

Facing a close re-election campaign against Lula in 2022 – an election Lula went on to win – Bolsonaro’s comments took on an increasingly messianic quality, raising concerns about his willingness to accept the results.

“I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory,” he said in remarks to a meeting of evangelical Christian leaders in 2021. “No man on Earth will threaten me.”

Bolsonaro maintains a solid political base within Brazil, and the verdict is expected to be met with widespread unrest.

About 40,000 of his supporters took to the streets of Brasilia over the weekend to voice their discontent, supporting his claim that he is being politically targeted.