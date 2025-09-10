Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk shot at US university

Kirk shot while presenting at Utah Valley University, then taken from premises by his security team, officials say.

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot at an event at a Utah college, Turning Point said.

“We are confirming that he was shot and we are praying for Charlie,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA, on Wednesday.

Video of the incident circulating on social media showed Kirk addressing a large outdoor crowd when a loud crack that sounded like a gunshot rang out. Kirk can be seen briefly moving his hand to his neck as he falls off his chair, sending the attendees running.

“A shot was fired from a nearby building, and we have a suspect in custody,” a university spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

US President Donald Trump also mentioned the shooting on social media.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” he wrote.

FBI Director Kash Patel said his office was monitoring the shooting.

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly, and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation,” he wrote on X.

The shooting comes amid a spike in political violence in the United States across all parts of the ideological spectrum.

The attacks include the assassination of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband at their house in June, the firebombing of a Colorado parade to demand Hamas release hostages, and a fire set at the house of Pennsylvania’s governor, who is Jewish, in April.

The most notorious of these events is the shooting of Trump during a campaign rally last year.