Map: Israel has attacked, intercepted all Gaza-bound flotillas since 2010

For a second night in a row, members of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) say their ships have come under attack while docked in Tunisia.

Late on Tuesday, the Alma, a British-flagged vessel, was hit while moored off the port of Sidi Bou Said, sparking a fire that was later contained. Nobody was injured.

The incident follows Monday night’s strike on the flotilla’s main ship, the Family Boat, which also caught fire after being hit by a suspected drone in the same port.

The Family Boat – a 23-metre (76ft) Portuguese-flagged vessel carrying the flotilla’s steering committee – had six people on board.

Video from a nearby ship, verified by Al Jazeera, appeared to show an incendiary device falling onto the vessel before an explosion. Passenger Miguel Duarte told Middle East Eye he saw a drone hovering overhead just before the blast.

The Tunisian National Guard dismissed claims of an attack as “completely unfounded”, attributing the Family Boat fire to a discarded cigarette. The GSF, however, accused Israel, saying the strike damaged the ship’s main deck and storage areas, though passengers managed to extinguish the blaze. All crew and activists were reported safe.

Where is the Global Sumud Flotilla now?

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), a coalition of more than 50 boats seeking to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza, set sail on August 31, 2025, and arrived at Tunisia’s Sidi Bou Said port on September 7. It plans to continue its journey towards Gaza on Wednesday.

The flotilla is carrying humanitarian aid and supplies, and its organisers say the mission is intended to draw international attention to the ongoing blockade.

Which countries do the flotilla delegates come from?

According to the Global Sumud Flotilla, delegations from 44 countries have committed to sail to Gaza as part of the largest maritime mission to break Israel’s illegal siege.

According to the group, participants are unaffiliated with any government or political party.

Flotillas trying to break Israel’s siege of Gaza

Several flotilla vessels have attempted to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza in the past.

In 2008, two boats from the Free Gaza Movement successfully reached Gaza, marking the first break of Israel’s naval blockade. The movement, founded in 2006 by activists during Israel’s war on Lebanon, went on to launch 31 boats between 2008 and 2016, five of which reached Gaza, despite heavy Israeli restrictions.

Since 2010, all flotillas attempting to break the Gaza blockade have been intercepted or attacked by Israel in international waters.

The map below shows the approximate locations where prominent flotillas were stopped, some encountering deadly Israeli forces.

2010 – Gaza Freedom Flotilla

In 2010, Israeli commandos raided the Mavi Marmara in international waters. The assault killed 10 activists and injured dozens, leading to global outrage. The ship was carrying humanitarian aid and more than 600 passengers.

The Mavi Marmara was owned and run by the Humanitarian Relief Foundation, or IHH, a Turkish NGO. The incident severely strained Israel-Turkiye relations and drew widespread condemnation for violating international law.

In 2013, Israel apologised for “operational mistakes” in the raid. A compensation deal is still being negotiated between the two countries. Israeli soldiers and officials who took part in the attack are being tried in absentia in Turkiye for war crimes.

2011 – Freedom Flotilla II

Freedom Flotilla II was launched in 2011 as a follow-up to the 2010 mission. Organised by a coalition of international activists and NGOs, it aimed to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid. The flotilla involved more than 300 participants from around the world and was set to sail on 10 vessels.

However, intense diplomatic pressure from Israel, coupled with reported sabotage of ships and restrictions by host countries like Greece, prevented most boats from departing.

Only the Dignite-Al Karama came close to reaching Gaza. The 17-passenger French vessel initially declared an Egyptian port as its destination upon leaving Greek waters, but activists later announced they were heading for Gaza. Israeli naval commandos intercepted the boat and towed it to Ashdod. The activists were detained for questioning and later deported.

2015 – Freedom Flotilla III

Freedom Flotilla III was launched in 2015 as the third major attempt by international activists to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza. Organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), the mission included several vessels, with the Swedish-flagged Marianne of Gothenburg leading the effort.

On June 29, 2015, Israeli naval forces intercepted the Marianne about 100 nautical miles (185km) off the Gaza coast, in international waters. Commandos boarded the ship and diverted it to Ashdod. The activists on board were detained and later deported, with some crew members released after six days.

2018 – Just Future for Palestine

The Just Future for Palestine Flotilla – also known as the 2018 Gaza Freedom Flotilla – was part of a continued effort by the FFC to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza. The campaign included two main vessels, Al Awda (The Return) and Freedom, along with two support yachts, Mairead and Falestine.

On July 29 and August 3, 2018, both Al Awda and Freedom were intercepted and seized by the Israeli navy in international waters. All on board were arrested, with some reporting being Tasered, assaulted, or beaten by Israeli forces.

Most participants were held in detention before being deported to their respective countries.

2025 – Break the Siege ‘Conscience’

While preparing to sail to Gaza on May 2, the Conscience was struck twice by armed drones, just 14 nautical miles (26km) off the coast of Malta. The attack triggered a fire and caused a significant breach in the hull, forcing the 30 Turkish and Azeri activists on board into a desperate effort to bale out water and keep the ship afloat.

Four people sustained minor injuries in the assault, including burns and lacerations.

2025 – Madleen

Despite the attack on the Conscience, the Madleen departed Sicily on June 1, carrying food and medicine. On July 7, the boat was intercepted by Israeli naval forces 100 nautical miles (185km) off Gaza in international waters. Twelve crew members were detained, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, MEP Rima Hassan, and Al Jazeera journalist Omar Faiad. The ship was towed to Ashdod, 30km (19 miles) north of Gaza, where the activists were held before being deported.

2025 – Handala

On July 27, 2025, the activist vessel Handala – named after the iconic Palestinian cartoon figure symbolising resistance – was seized by Israeli naval forces in international waters, approximately 50 nautical miles (90km) from Gaza.

On board were 19 unarmed activists and journalists from various countries, including two French members of parliament and two Al Jazeera reporters. The FFC condemned the action as a violent interception in violation of international maritime law, emphasising the non-military nature of their mission and the intended aid delivery.