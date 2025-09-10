Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV does not immediately give any further details on the attack.

Israeli air strikes have hit the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, a Houthi-affiliated media outlet reports.

“Israeli aggression on the capital Sanaa,” Al Masirah television posted on Telegram on Wednesday.

Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesman for Yemen’s Ministry of Health, and Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed Wednesday’s strikes. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Sanaa residents told the Reuters news agency the attack was on a hideout between two mountains that is used as a command and control headquarters. The extent of any damage was not immediately clear.

Meanwhile, the Yemen Oil and Gas Corporation said Israeli jets targeted a medical station on al-Sitteen Street in Sanaa.

Israel has been bombarding Gaza, Lebanon and Syria as well as carrying out daily attacks in the occupied West Bank.

