Canada is evaluating ties with Israel after Qatar attack: Foreign minister

The country previously said it would recognise Palestinian statehood this month.

Canada is evaluating its relationship with Israel after the attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, its foreign minister has said, in the latest sign of unhappiness with the Israeli government.

Anita Anand on Wednesday said the country considered the attack in Doha to be unacceptable, especially given Qatari attempts to facilitate peace in the Middle East.

“We are evaluating our relationship with Israel,” Anand told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the governing Liberal Party in Edmonton, when asked whether Canada might follow the lead of the European Commission.

Earlier today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to cut support for Israel and implement sanctions.

Asked specifically whether Canada was considering any kinds of sanctions against Israel, Anand replied, “We will continue to evaluate our next steps.”

Canada has noticeably hardened its line on Israel under Prime Minister Mark Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau in January. Carney announced in July that Canada would recognise Palestinian statehood, angering Israel.

Trudeau was generally supportive of Israel’s campaign against Hamas, while occasionally criticising the actions of the Israeli military.

Carney on Tuesday condemned the Israeli air strike, calling it “an intolerable expansion of violence” that risked escalating conflict throughout the region.

He said last month that Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City was “wrong”.