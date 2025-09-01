Indonesia tightens security after deadly protests

Police set up checkpoints across Jakarta in anticipation of further demonstrations.

Indonesian authorities have ramped up security after six people were killed in unrest over economic hardship that escalated into violent anger against the nation’s police force.

The deadly protests, which began last week over financial perks for lawmakers, have forced President Prabowo Subianto to make a U-turn over the measures.

Demonstrations had begun peacefully, but turned violent against the nation’s elite paramilitary police unit after footage showed one of its teams running over 21-year-old delivery driver Affan Kurniawan late on Thursday.

Protests have since spread from the capital, Jakarta, to other major cities, including Yogyakarta, Bandung, Semarang and Surabaya in Java, and Medan in North Sumatra province, in the worst unrest since Prabowo took power.

More gatherings of students and protesters were planned in several locations around Indonesia’s vast archipelago on Monday.

Police set up checkpoints across the capital, Jakarta, on Monday, and a police spokesman told broadcaster Kompas TV that officers were also patrolling the city to “protect” citizens and give a sense of security.

Police had deployed a convoy of armoured cars and motorbikes to parliament late on Sunday, in a show of force as they attempted to warn off protesters.

The crisis has forced Prabowo to cancel a planned trip to China this week for a military parade commemorating the end of World War II.

His close ally, Minister of Defence Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, warned Sunday that military and police would take “firm action” against “rioters and looters”, after the Minister of Finance’s house was pillaged.

Advertisement

At least three people were killed after a fire on Friday started by protesters at a council building in the eastern city of Makassar.

Another victim died in Makassar on Friday after he was beaten by a mob on suspicion that he was an intelligence officer, local disaster agency official Muhammad Fadli Tahar told AFP on Sunday.

In Yogyakarta, the Amikom Yogyakarta University confirmed the death of its student, Rheza Sendy Pratama, in protests, but the circumstances around his death remain unclear.

In anticipation of further unrest, TikTok on Saturday temporarily suspended its live feature for “a few days” in Indonesia, where it has more than 100 million users.