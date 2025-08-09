Case has raised concerns among government critics about a crackdown ahead of Uganda’s national election early next year.

A Ugandan judge has refused to grant bail to veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye, who has been in jail for nearly nine months on treason charges.

Judge Emmanuel Baguma said on Friday that the 180-day maximum period before mandatory bail is granted only began when he was remanded in the civilian court on February 21, which means he falls short by 12 days to meet the requirements to secure bail.

His lawyers argued he should be automatically released on bail because he has spent more than 180 days in jail without his trial starting.

The case has raised concerns among government critics, including opposition leader Bobi Wine and rights groups, about a crackdown ahead of Uganda’s national election early next year in which President Yoweri Museveni, 80, is seeking re-election.

The government denies targeting opposition figures and says all those who have been detained have committed crimes.

Four elections lost

A former ally and personal physician of Museveni, Besigye has stood against the incumbent leader in four elections.

He lost all the elections but rejected the results and alleged fraud and voter intimidation. Besigye has not said whether he is running again.

Besigye has been arrested numerous times over the years, including in 2022 on charges of inciting violence.

Besigye, who denies any wrongdoing, was forcefully returned to Uganda from neighbouring Kenya in November last year, and initially charged in a military tribunal, before his case was transferred to a civilian court.