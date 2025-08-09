Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,262
Here are the key events on day 1,262 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here is how things stand on Saturday, August 9:
Fighting
- A Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s southern Odesa region damaged an oil depot owned by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, two industry sources told the Reuters news agency on Friday. Four people were wounded in the attack, one of the sources said.
- Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity last year, was buried in Kyiv, while her colleagues called for international pressure to secure the release of other Ukrainian reporters held prisoner by Moscow.
Ceasefire
- United States President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine on August 15 in Alaska. Trump made the announcement on social media after he said that the parties, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were close to a ceasefire deal that could resolve the three-year conflict.
- Addressing reporters at the White House earlier on Friday, Trump suggested an agreement would involve some exchange of land. “There’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both,” Trump said.
- Putin has presented the Trump administration with a ceasefire proposal that demands major territorial concessions by Kyiv and a push for global recognition of Moscow’s claims on Ukrainian territory in exchange for a halt to fighting, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing European and Ukrainian officials.
- Putin spoke to the leaders of China, India and three ex-Soviet states in a flurry of calls to brief them on his contacts with the US about the war in Ukraine.
- In his evening address to the nation, President Zelenskyy said it was possible to achieve a ceasefire as long as adequate pressure was applied to Russia. He said he had held more than a dozen conversations with leaders of different countries, and his team was in constant contact with the US.
Economy and finance
- Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom will lower the price cap paid for seaborne Russian-origin crude oil to $47.60 from $60 per barrel over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, Ottawa’s Finance Department said in a statement.
- Ukraine is set to receive over 3.2 billion euros ($3.73bn) in funding after the European Council adopted a decision on the fourth regular disbursement of support under the EU’s Ukraine Facility.
- The funding aims primarily to bolster Ukraine’s macro-financial stability and support the functioning of its public administration, the council said.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies