Netanyahu says Israel intends to take control of Gaza in interview

In an interview with Fox News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel intends to take control of the entire Strip, but does not want to govern it.

His comments came on Thursday shortly before Israel’s cabinet meets to consider his proposal to take over the Strip.

“We intend to [take over] in order to ensure our security, remove Hamas [from] there, enable the population to be free of Gaza and to pass it to civilian governance that is not Hamas and not anyone advocating the destruction of Israel,” he said.

He said in the interview that Israel does wants a security perimeter, and that they want to hand it over to the armed forces to govern Gaza.

“We don’t want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter. We don’t want to govern it. We don’t want to be there as a governing body.”

More to come.