Trump imposes 25 percent tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on goods from India, saying the country directly or indirectly imports Russian oil, adding to the 25 per cent tariffs already announced.

The move on Wednesday threatens to complicate US-Indian relations further and comes shortly after an Indian government source said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit China for the first time in over seven years later this month.

US-India ties are facing their most serious crisis in years after talks with India failed to produce a trade agreement.

The White House move, first signaled by Trump on Monday, follows meetings by Trump’s top diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow aimed at pushing Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine.

More to come…