Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,259
Here are the key events on day 1,259 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 6 Aug 2025
Here is how things stand on Wednesday, August 6:
Fighting
- Russian forces launched attacks on six settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said, with three people killed and 10 injured in the village of Lyman and the town of Vovchansk.
- Russian forces also shelled a railway station in the town of Lozova, killing a duty mechanic. Four other railway workers were among the 10 people injured, Syniehubov said.
- Russian forces launched 431 air attacks on 16 settlements in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, killing four people and wounding three others, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.
- A Ukrainian drone attack killed four employees of the water utility in the district of Svatovsky, in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, according to the region’s Russia-installed governor, Leonid Pasechnik. The head of the region’s health service, quoted by Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, later said that a fifth worker wounded in the strike had died in hospital.
- TASS also reported that a 30-year-old man was killed and a 51-year-old woman was injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a car near the Russian-occupied village of Nyzhnia Duvanka in the Svatovsky district on Monday.
- Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed that Ukrainian forces killed 334 Russian troops and wounded more than 550, in a failed attack on Ukraine’s Sumy region. Al Jazeera was not able to verify the report.
- Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram that Kyiv has found components from India in Russian drones used for attacks on Ukraine. Al Jazeera could not independently verify the information.
Military aid
- Sweden, Norway and Denmark will together contribute about 5 billion Norwegian crowns ($486.16m) to buy US weapons for Ukraine, the Norwegian government said in a statement.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the promised funding, saying that Ukraine had secured an “additional $500 million from our friends in Northern Europe: Sweden, Norway, and Denmark” for US weapons.
- The US Department of State approved the potential sale of repair and sustainment support for M777 howitzer artillery guns, and transportation and consolidation services to Ukraine from BAE Systems and other United States contractors for an estimated total of $203.5m, the Pentagon said.
Regional security
- The German air force will station five Eurofighter combat aircraft in Poland for several weeks, in response to a Polish request, an air force spokesman told Germany’s DPA news agency. The Kyiv Independent news outlet reported that the move was a deterrent ahead of joint Russian-Belarusian military drills.
- Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has written to the NATO military alliance asking it to help strengthen its air defences, after two military drones crossed into its territory from Belarus last month.
Ceasefire and sanctions
- Zelenskyy said he had a “productive conversation” with US President Donald Trump, “with the key focus of course being ending the war”.
- Trump told CNBC news that declining energy prices could pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
- “If energy goes down enough, Putin is going to stop killing people,” Trump said. “If you get energy down, another $10 a barrel, he’s going to have no choice because his economy stinks.”
