Suspect in custody after five soldiers shot at US Army’s Fort Stewart

Authorities say they have arrested suspect in shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia that injured at least five people.

Five soldiers were shot during an incident at the United States Army’s Fort Stewart in the southern state of Georgia before the suspected shooter was taken into custody, military authorities have said.

Parts of the military facility were placed on temporary lockdown on Wednesday after reports of an active shooter. The five wounded soldiers were treated at the site of the shooting before being transferred to Winn Army Community Hospital.

“There is no active threat to the community,” a social media post from Fort Stewart says.

The identity of the suspect and the circumstances around the shooting remain unclear, along with the conditions of the soldiers who were injured. The Army says that it is investigating the incident.

Fort Stewart says that law enforcement first responded to reports of a possible shooting in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area at 10:56 AM ET. The base was locked down shortly after 11:04 AM, and the alleged shooter was apprehended at 11:35 AM.

The lockdown was in place for about one hour, and three schools outside the base were also placed on lockdown out of what the Liberty County School System said was an “abundance of caution”.

Located about 40 miles (64km) southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It’s home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and family members.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in a social media post that he was “saddened by today’s tragedy”.

“We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same,” he added.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also stated in a social media post that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident and is following developments.