US House panel subpoenas Epstein files from Trump administration

House oversight panel also issues deposition subpoenas for former top US officials, including Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Washington, DC – The Republican-led oversight committee in the United States House of Representatives has issued a subpoena to obtain records related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, amid ongoing scrutiny about his case.

Also on Tuesday, the panel’s Republican chair James Comer issued deposition subpoenas for top officials from both major parties, including ex-President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Former FBI Director James Comey, a bitter rival of President Donald Trump, has also been called to testify.

The Justice Department subpoena, addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, requests the release of “all documents and communications relating or referring to” Epstein and his ex-girlfriend and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Congress has the authority to issue subpoenas, which are legally binding requests for documents and appearances for questioning.

Tuesday’s subpoenas followed bipartisan subcommittee motions directing Comer to issue the requests.

Since his death in federal custody in 2019, Epstein, a wealthy financier, has been the subject of interest and conspiracy theories.

Some have speculated that his death was not a suicide, as was the medical examiner’s official ruling. Conspiracy theorists have long argued that Epstein socialised with the rich and powerful — including royalty, top academics and government officials — who might want their association with him covered up.

The case is proving to be a headache for Trump, who has been facing calls, including from prominent conservatives within his base, to release all Epstein-related documents.

Trump had a personal relationship with Epstein and took several photos with him over the years.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Trump sent Epstein a letter containing sexual references on the financier’s 50th birthday in 2003. The US president has denied the letter and sued the newspaper over the allegation.

But that has not snuffed out the push to make everything the government knows about Epstein public.

The Trump administration’s refusal to release the records has fuelled unproven allegations that Epstein had a “client list” of powerful people who abused girls and young women on his property.

One of the most prominent conspiracy theories posits that Epstein may have used the list to blackmail his associates for personal gain or on behalf of a domestic or foreign intelligence service.

Right-wing commentators, who align with Trump ideologically, have long championed that theory, in part due to Epstein’s ties to the Clintons, who are Democrats.

Last month, the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a memo denying the existence of an incriminating client list or any evidence of blackmail.

Instead, they said the files include tens of thousands of videos and images of sexual abuse of young girls and women, evidence that is sealed by the courts and would not be released to protect the privacy of the victims.

“Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography,” the memo read.

“One of our highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims. Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends,” it added.

The memo also asserted that Epstein died by suicide, dismissing conspiracy theories challenging the official version of the events.

Epstein’s crimes came to the authorities’ attention long before his death in 2019.

In 2008, Epstein faced accusations of sexually abusing teenage girls. But the Justice Department offered him a plea deal that saw him serve 13 months in a work-release jail programme, instead of a possible life sentence if the case had gone to trial.

Epstein was re-arrested in July 2019 for sex trafficking and died in his prison cell weeks later at the age of 66.

One of Epstein’s associates, Maxwell, remains in prison after a conviction on charges of child sex trafficking and abusing teenage girls.

The Justice Department, under Trump, has sent representatives to interview Maxwell in prison amid the recent scrutiny, and last week, she was moved to a minimum-security facility to serve the remainder of her 20-year sentence.

In a court filing on Tuesday, Maxwell indicated she opposed the government’s efforts to release grand jury transcripts related to her case.