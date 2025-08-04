Trump says he will ‘substantially’ raise tariffs on India over Russian oil

US president accuses India of buying Russian oil and reselling it on the open market ‘for big profits’.

Washington, DC – United States President Donald Trump says he will “substantially” raise tariffs on India, intensifying the row between the two countries after years of rapprochement.

Trump accused India in a social media post on Monday of buying and reselling “massive amounts” of Russian oil “for big profits”.

“They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine,” the US president wrote. “Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

He did not specify the rate of the tariffs or when they would take effect. The US imported $87.4bn in Indian goods in 2024, according to US government data.

Last week, Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s levies on US products and purchases of Russian oil and military equipment.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), India has been buying Russian oil at a discount since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, which unleashed heavy Western sanctions on Russia, including its energy sector.

India increased its purchases of Russian oil more than sixfold after the conflict broke out, an EIA report said.

On Saturday, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal suggested that his country would maintain its relations with Russia despite Trump’s criticisms.

“Our bilateral relationships with various countries stand on their own merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country,” Jaiswal told reporters. “India and Russia have a steady and time-tested partnership.”

While campaigning last year, Trump promised to bring a swift end to the war in Ukraine, but the conflict continues to rage on more than six months into his presidency.

Advertisement

Trump initially took a neutral approach to try to mediate an end to the war, but in recent weeks, he has been increasingly critical of Russia and has threatened further sanctions against Moscow.

On Sunday, White House envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that he will visit Russia in the coming days for talks to end the war.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but its initial assault to capture the capital, Kyiv, was fended off. Since then, the fighting has turned into a protracted conflict for control of the eastern part of the country.

On Sunday, top White House aide Stephen Miller accused India of “financing” Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That’s an astonishing fact,” Miller told Fox News.