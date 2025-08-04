Palestinians distraught over relatives missing at deadly Gaza aid sites

Many families face an agonising wait to find out why their loved ones never returned from distribution sites run by the notorious GHF.

Vanished in Gaza: Families wait endlessly for loved ones who left for food

As Israeli-induced forced starvation tightens its grip on Gaza’s entire population, an increasing number of Palestinian families are frantically searching for news of relatives who undertook perilous journeys to get food from aid distributions points, never to return.

Khaled Obaid has been searching for his beloved son, Ahmed, for two months, scanning every passing vehicle on the coastal road in Deir-el-Balah, hoping against all odds that one of them might bring him home.

The boy had left the displaced family’s tent in the central town on a mission to find food for his parents and his sister, who lost her husband during the war, heading to the Zikim crossing point for aid trucks entering northern Gaza.

“He hasn’t returned until now. He went because he was hungry. We have nothing to eat,” the distraught father told Al Jazeera, he and his wife breaking down in tears under the sheets of blue tarpaulin where they are sheltering.

Khaled reported his son’s disappearance to the International Committee of the Red Cross and every official body he could reach – to radio silence. To this day, he has received no answers on the whereabouts of his son.

Khaled’s story is all too common under Israel’s ongoing punishing blockade of Gaza, where the largely displaced population faces a stark choice between starvation or braving bullets fired by Israeli soldiers and United States security contractors in a bid to find food from US- and Israel-backed GHF sites dubbed “death traps” and “human slaughterhouses” by the United Nations and rights groups.

It is a life-or-death gamble that has taking the lives of nearly 1400 people, gunned down mainly by the Israeli army, at the aid sites since they started operations in late May, according to figures released by the UN this week. That is without counting the untold numbers of missing aid seekers – people like Ahmed.

Human rights monitors have been collecting harrowing first-hand accounts of individuals who have gone missing in Gaza, only to be found later, killed by Israeli forces.

“In many cases, those who went missing are apparently killed near the aid distribution points, but due to the Israeli targeting, their bodies remained unreachable,” Maha Hussaini, Head of Media at Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, told Al Jazeera.

“Many Palestinians left home with empty hands, hoping to return with a bag of flour. But many never came back,” said Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Deir-el-Balah. “In Gaza, the line between survival and disappearance is now heartbreakingly thin.”

As the numbers of missing aid seekers mounts, famine stalks the enclave, with over 80 adults reportedly dying of starvation over the past five weeks alone and 93 children succumbing to man-made malnutrition since the war began.

Authorities in Gaza say an average of 84 trucks have entered the besieged enclave a day since Israel eased restrictions on July 27. But aid organisations say at least 600 aid trucks are needed per day to meet the territory’s basic needs.

‘Death circle’

On Monday, amid growing international condemnation over mass starvation widely seen as deliberately engineered by Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to double down on his war goals.

Netanyahu announced that he would convene a meeting of his cabinet Tuesday to ensure “Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel”. Israel’s Channel 12 cited an official as saying that Netanyahu was tending towards expanding the offensive.

The announcement came on another bloody day in the Strip, with at least 74 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since dawn on Monday, including 36 aid seekers, according to medical sources.

Among the attacks, at least three were killed by an Israeli strike on a house in Deir-el-Balah, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

A source at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City reported that seven people were killed in Israeli shelling on multiple areas in the Shujayea neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

Emergency services said that two were killed in an Israeli bombing of Beit Lahiya, in northern Gaza.

It also emerged on Monday that a nurse at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah was killed when he was hit by an airdropped box of aid.

This week, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini described the dangerous airdrops as a “distraction” and a smokescreen.

On Monday, UNICEF warned that 28 children – essentially an entire “classroom” – are dying a day from Israeli bombardment and lack of aid.

“Gaza’s children need food, water, medicine and protection. More than anything, they need a ceasefire, NOW,” said the UN agency on X.

Death by bombardments.

Death by malnutrition and starvation.

Death by lack of aid and vital services.

In Gaza, an average of 28 children a day - the size of a classroom - have been killed. Gaza's children need food, water, medicine and protection. More than anything, they need a… pic.twitter.com/7QIQQ6IAoG — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 4, 2025

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called on the UN Security Council to “assume its responsibilities” by enforcing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, conducting an official visit to the territory and implementing calls at a recent UN conference in New York for a two-state solution.

In a statement posted on social media on Monday, the ministry warned that more than two million Palestinians in Gaza are “living in a tight death circle of killing, starvation, thirst, and deprivation of medicine, treatment, and all basic human rights”.