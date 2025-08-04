Brazil Supreme Court orders house arrest of former president Bolsonaro

Justice Alexandre de Moraes rules that Bolsonaro violated pre-trial precautionary measures imposed by the court.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has issued a house arrest order for former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is standing trial for allegedly plotting a coup.

The decision, issued on Monday, comes a day after protests in support of the former far-right president were held across Brazil.

Bolsonaro is accused of seeking to overturn the 2022 election won by his left-wing opponent, current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The order was issued by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is facing sanctions by the administration of United States President Donald Trump for overseeing the case against Bolsonaro.

Moraes said Bolsonaro had violated precautionary measures imposed by the court restricting the former president’s social media usage and political messaging.

The prosecution accuses Bolsonaro of leading an armed criminal organisation, attempting to stage a coup and attempting violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, aggravated damage and deterioration of listed heritage.

A coup conviction carries a sentence of up to 12 years.

The former president’s supporters stormed and ransacked the National Congress and other state institutions in January 2023 to reject Lula’s victory. After his defeat weeks earlier, Bolsonaro had declined to publicly concede his loss.

Bolsonaro forcefully rejects the allegations against him, describing his prosecution as a witch hunt.

