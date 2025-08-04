Brazil Supreme Court justice orders house arrest of embattled Bolsonaro

Brazil’s Supreme Court has issued a house arrest order for former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is standing trial for allegedly plotting a coup.

The decision, issued Monday, comes a day after protests in support of the former far-right president were held across Brazil.

Bolsonaro is accused of seeking to overturn the 2022 election won by his left-wing opponent, current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

