Trump to order voter ID for every vote, ‘no exceptions’

US president is seeking to overhaul country’s electoral system, falsely claiming his 2020 loss was a result of fraud.

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to sign an executive order requiring voter identification from every voter.

“Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.

“Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military,” he added.

The announcement comes as Trump seeks to overhaul the electoral system in the US over false claims that his 2020 loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.

The president and his Republican allies also have made baseless claims about widespread voting by non-citizens, which is illegal and rarely occurs.

For years, he has called for the end of electronic voting machines, pushing instead for the use of paper ballots and hand counts, a process that election officials say is time-consuming, costly and far less accurate than machine counting.

In March this year, Trump signed a sweeping executive order that included requirements for documentary proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections and for all ballots to be received by Election Day.

A judge in April blocked parts of that order, including the proof-of-citizenship requirement, saying that the US Constitution gives the power to regulate federal elections to states and Congress – not the president.

Trump, meanwhile, pledged to also issue an executive order to end the use of mail-in ballots and voting machines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The November 3, 2026, elections will be the first nationwide referendum on Trump’s domestic and foreign policies since he returned to power in January. Democrats will be seeking to break the Republicans’ grip on both the House of Representatives and the Senate to block Trump’s domestic agenda.