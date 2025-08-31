China’s Xi says SCO bears ‘greater responsibility’ for keeping peace

Summit in China shoulders mission of building consensus among parties and stimulating momentum in cooperation, Xi says.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) security forum now bears “greater responsibility” for safeguarding regional peace and stability, Chinese President Xi Jinping has told about 20 world leaders he hosted for a summit in northern China’s Tianjin.

Xi also underscored the SCO’s mission for the development and prosperity of its member states as he hosted and addressed the high-profile gathering at a banquet on Sunday evening.

The ongoing SCO summit shoulders the important mission of building consensus among all parties and stimulating momentum in cooperation, Xi was cited as telling the assembled leaders, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

Among the most notable guests at the two-day summit is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first visit to China since 2018 after years of difficult relations in the wake of Indian and Chinese troops clashing in 2020 at a disputed Himalayan border.

Also attending is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2023 over the war in Ukraine.

China is not a member state of the ICC and is not a party to the Rome Statute that founded it, so the court has no authority in the country.

China and Russia have sometimes touted the SCO as an alternative to the NATO military alliance. This year’s summit is the first since United States President Donald Trump returned to the White House for a second term starting in January 2025, and the gathering is a powerful show of Global South solidarity amid wars, conflicts and Trump’s tariffs upending the world’s economies.

‘A meaningful direction’

Earlier on Sunday, Xi and Modi pledged to resolve their border differences and bolster cooperation.

Modi said in his opening remarks that ties with China have moved in “a meaningful direction”, adding that “there is a peaceful environment at the borders after disengagement”.

He also noted “the importance of peace and tranquillity on the border areas for continued development of bilateral relations,” according to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

“The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity,” Modi told Xi.

The two most populous nations are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia. A thaw began last October, when Modi met with Xi for the first time in five years at a summit in Russia.

Xi said regarding ties with India that he hoped the Tianjin meeting will “further elevate” and “promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of bilateral relations”, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The two sides should “not let the border issue define the overall China-India relationship”, Xi said, adding that economic development should be their focus.

“As long as they remain committed to the overarching goal of being partners, not rivals, and providing development opportunities, not threats, China-India relations will flourish and move forward steadily,” Xi said.

Earlier in August, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi flew to New Delhi, as the two sides announced their rapprochement.

Both governments pledged to restart border talks and resume issuing visas and direct flights.

Putin, who arrived in Tianjin on Sunday, is due to meet with both leaders in the coming days.