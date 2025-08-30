Yemen’s Houthis confirm Israeli strike killed group’s prime minister

Houthis say Ahmed al-Rahawi and a number of ministers were killed in Israel’s attack on Sanaa this week.

Yemen’s Houthis have confirmed that an Israeli air strike earlier this week killed the prime minister of the group’s government in the capital, Sanaa.

Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in a Thursday strike in Sanaa along with a number of ministers, the Houthis said in a statement on Saturday.

Al-Rahawi, who served as prime minister in areas of the divided country that the group controls, was targeted along with other members of the Houthi-led government during a workshop, the statement said.

The Houthis said “several” other ministers were also killed in the Israeli attack, without offering more details.

The Israeli attack on Sanaa came as tensions in the region continue to escalate amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces on Thursday struck “a Houthi terrorist regime military target in the area of Sanaa”.

🔴عاجل🔴

رئاسة الجمهورية اليمنية: نعلن استشهاد المجاهد أحمد غالب الرهوي رئيس الوزراء في حكومة التغيير والبناء مع عدد من رفاقه الوزراء يوم الخميس الماضي pic.twitter.com/sSpIqTukkn — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) August 30, 2025

Translation: Yemeni Presidency: We announce the martyrdom of the mujahid Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, prime minister of the Government of Change and Construction, along with several of his fellow ministers, on Thursday.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Houthi positions in recent months as the Yemeni group has launched attacks on Israel and on Western vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, in what it says is a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The group has repeatedly said that Israeli attacks will not deter its military operations.

On Saturday, the Houthi presidency said its government and institutions would still be capable of carrying out their duties after the deadly Israeli attack.

“The blood of the great martyrs will be fuel and a motivator to continue on the same path,” it said in its statement.

It remains unclear how many people were killed in Thursday’s air strike.

Quoting unnamed sources, Israeli media reported on Friday that the Israeli army attacked the entire Houthi cabinet, including the prime minister and 12 other ministers.

The attack came four days after Israeli strikes on Sanaa on August 24 killed 10 people and wounded more than 90 others, according to health officials. The Israeli military said it had targeted Houthi military sites and the presidential palace in that attack.

On Wednesday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile attack on southern Israel, which Israel said it intercepted.