Yemen’s Houthis confirm Israeli airstrike killed the group’s prime minister

The Israeli military had attacked Sanaa on Thursday as tensions in the region escalate amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

Yemen’s Houthis have confirmed that an Israeli airstrike killed the prime minister of the group’s government in the capital Sanaa.

Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in a Thursday strike in Sanaa along with a number of ministers, the rebels said in a statement on Saturday.

Al-Rahawi, who served as prime minister to the Houthi-led government since August 2024, was targeted along with other members of the government during a routine workshop held by the government to evaluate its activities and performance over the past year, the rebels’ statement said.

The Israeli military attacked Sanaa on Thursday as tensions in the region continue to escalate amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces on Thursday struck “a Houthi terrorist regime military target in the area of Sanaa in Yemen.”

Israel has repeatedly targeted Houthi positions in recent months as the group has launched attacks on Israel and Western vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

It has repeatedly said Israeli attacks on Yemen will not deter Houthi’s military operations in support of Palestinians.

Thursday’s attack came four days after Israeli strikes on Sanaa killed 10 people and wounded more than 90, according to health officials.

The Israeli military said that on Sunday it targeted Houthi military sites, including the presidential palace.