Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,283

Here is how things stand on Saturday, August 30:

The Ukrainian military said it had carried out an overnight strike on a facility in Russia’s Bryansk region that was responsible for the flow of diesel fuelling Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.

Kyiv’s General Staff said the fuel pumping station in the village of Naitopovichi had a capacity of approximately 10.5 million tonnes per year, and that the strike had caused a fire.

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said the Russian army had sped up its rate of advance in Ukraine and was taking control of some 600 to 700 square kilometres (231- 270sq miles) each month compared to 300-400 square kilometres (115-154sq miles) at the start of this year.

Belousov also said that Russia had inflicted significant damage on Ukraine’s military and industrial infrastructure, carrying out 35 strikes this year on what he called 146 critically important targets. He also claimed that 62 percent of key enterprises in “Ukraine’s military-industrial complex” suffered damage.

Emergency crews have completed rescue operations in the aftermath of a huge Russian drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday, as authorities revised the death toll from the attack upward to 25.