Top US senators arrive in Taiwan to discuss security amid China threat

Roger Wicker, head of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, says trip is focused on security ties with island.

Two senior Republican senators known for their strong advocacy on Taiwan have arrived in the island’s capital, Taipei, to discuss security amid a rising military threat from China.

US Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, and Senator Deb Fischer said on Friday their visit was to reinforce and emphasise the “great partnership” between the United States and Taiwan.

“We stand here to re-emphasise the partnership and the security, friendship agreement that the United States has had with Taiwan for some decades,” Wicker told reporters ahead of meetings with President William Lai Ching-te and other government officials.

The visit comes as the US Senate is due to consider next week the National Defence Authorisation Act, or NDAA, a nearly $1 trillion bill that sets policy for US national defence.

Wicker said that this year’s NDAA would “add to the provisions again” when it came to Taiwan, though he gave no details.

Before the trip, Senator Fischer issued a statement, saying she looked forward to the visit “to see firsthand how we can strengthen our posture in the region in order to safeguard American interests and our allies”.

Fischer is also a member of the powerful Armed Services Committee, which is responsible for legislative oversight of the US military.

The Chinese embassy last month urged Wicker and other lawmakers to cancel plans to go to Taiwan.

Beijing, which views the island as its own territory, regularly denounces any shows of support for Taipei from Washington.

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan in recent years, including staging war games, and Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Advertisement

The senators’ trip also takes place as some members of Congress – both Republicans and Democrats – have expressed concern that US President Donald Trump is de-emphasising security issues as he works on negotiating a trade deal with China.

The Trump administration reportedly denied permission for Taiwan’s Lai to transit in New York as part of a planned official trip to Latin America after Beijing objected. Lai reportedly then cancelled the trip.

Administration officials, however, said Trump remains fully committed to Asia Pacific security matters as he pursues his trade agenda as well as a good personal relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The US is Taiwan’s most important international backer and supplier of arms despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

On Saturday, the US-based Naval News reported that the US is considering new sites in Palau and Australia for stockpiling equipment in the West Pacific to boost its military supply chains and enhance mobility across the Asia Pacific.

The US also announced it is rebuilding a dock in Palau, which is one of Taiwan’s closest diplomatic allies.