Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs Trump-backed redistricting bill

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law a bill to redraw the state’s congressional maps at the behest of President Donald Trump in an effort to flip five US House seats held by Democrats to Republicans.

The Texas map, drafted in the rare mid-decade redistricting, prompted fierce protests from Democrats and sparked a gerrymandering tug-of-war for voters in states across the country.

“Texas is now more red in the United States Congress,” Abbott said in a video post on social media, after signing the bill with a marker.

The head of Texas’s Democratic Party criticised Abbott, saying he and Republicans “effectively surrendered Texas to Washington” with the new map.

“They love to boast about how ‘Texas Tough’ they are, but when Donald Trump made one call, they bent over backwards to prioritise his politics over Texans,” state Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder said in a statement. “Honestly, it’s pathetic.”

The Texas map redraw has already reshaped the 2026 race, with Democratic Rep Lloyd Doggett, the dean of the state’s congressional delegation, announcing that he would not seek reelection to his Austin-based seat if the new map takes effect. Under the proposed map, Doggett’s district would overlap with that of another Democratic incumbent, Rep Greg Casar.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has emerged as a leading adversary of Trump on redistricting and other issues, tauntingly labelled Abbott on X as the president’s “#1 lapdog” following the signing.

Republicans have acknowledged they believe winning more congressional seats in Texas will help the party maintain its slim majority in the US House of Representatives in next year’s midterm elections. More states controlled by Republicans are considering similar action.

California and other states where Democrats hold power vow to counter such moves. The California legislature approved a redistricting plan last week aimed at giving Democrats five more congressional seats.

Advertisement

The California plan must be approved by voters in November. The Texas plan does not need voter approval, but it has been challenged in court.

The Texas bill was delayed for two weeks after more than 50 Democratic state House members staged a walkout that denied Republicans the legislative quorum needed.

Democrats argued that the new Texas map violates federal law by diluting Hispanic and Black voting power and discriminating based on race.

Texas Republicans who sponsored the bill said they redrew maps based on voting history, not race.

Most Americans believe redrawing congressional lines for the sake of maximising political gain, known as gerrymandering, is bad for democracy, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found this week.