Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,282

Here is how things stand on Friday, August 29:

Russian missiles and drones ripped through apartment blocks in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday, killing at least 23 people, including four children, authorities said, in an attack the United States warned undermines peace efforts.

Ukraine’s air force said Moscow fired at least 629 drones and missiles, making it the second-largest overnight barrage of the entire war, according to Kyiv’s data.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that aside from residential buildings, the deadly Russian attack also hit the Embassy of Azerbaijan, the European Union delegation, the British Council, and a Turkish enterprise in the capital city.

Ukraine’s military struck a small missile-carrying Russian warship in the Sea of Azov, causing damage, Ukrainian military intelligence said. The ship had the potential to launch missiles in the Temryuk Bay area of the Azov Sea, Ukraine said.

A fire broke out at a unit of the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region following a Ukrainian drone attack, local authorities said. The extent of damage was not immediately clear at the refinery, which, together with the Krasnodar refinery, processed an estimated 7.2 million metric tonnes of crude oil in 2024.