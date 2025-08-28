Israel launches latest attacks against Houthis in Yemen’s Sanaa

No immediate reports of casualties as Israel says it strikes military target. Houthis say civilians targeted.

The Israeli military has attacked the Yemeni capital of Sanaa as tensions in the region continue to escalate amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces on Thursday struck a Houthi “terrorist regime military target in the area of Sanaa”. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Images verified by Al Jazeera’s Sanad fact-checking unit showed damage on Mount Attan, a prominent hill located southwest of Sanaa. The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV earlier posted on X: “Israeli aggression on the capital Sanaa.”

Houthi official Nasr al-Din Amer denied reports in Israeli media that the strike had targeted the group’s leaders, including the defence minister and chief of staff.

“What is happening is the targeting of civilian objects and the entire Yemeni people due to their supportive stance toward Gaza,” he posted on X.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Houthi positions in recent months as the group has launched attacks on Israel and Western vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

It has repeatedly said Israeli attacks on Yemen will not deter Houthi’s military operations in support of Palestinians.

Repeated attacks on Sanaa

Thursday’s attack came four days after Israeli strikes on Sanaa killed 10 people and wounded more than 90, according to health officials.

The Israeli military said that on Sunday it targeted Houthi military sites, including the presidential palace.

Houthi officials dismissed the claims, saying Israel had targeted “civilians and civilian objects”. In a statement, the Ministry of Public Health and Population accused Israel of “war crimes”.

On Wednesday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile attack on southern Israel, which Israel said it intercepted.

The Yemeni group controls large parts of Yemen, which has been gripped by war since 2014.