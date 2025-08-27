US shooting at Minneapolis school kills two people, injures 20

Justice Department confirms school shooting, says shooter also killed. Emergency services caring for victims, and investigation under way.

A shooting at a school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has killed two people and injured about 20, a United States Department of Justice official says. The shooter is also dead, the official says.

Minneapolis police said earlier that they responded to a shooting at a Catholic church and school in the south end of the city on Wednesday, and authorities added that the shooter had been “contained”.

“I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information,” Governor Tim Walz wrote on X.

The shooting comes after a wave of false reports of active shooters at college campuses around the US as students return from summer break.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz said without providing details on potential victims.

The municipal government confirmed the shooting on X.

“There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained,” the City of Minneapolis said.

“The families of children at the school can go to the reunification zone at the Annunciation School,” the city said in a second post on X.

A spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare, which operates Minnesota’s largest emergency department, stated in a text message that the organisation was responding to an emergency and provided no details. A social media post from the company said it was caring for patients from the shooting.

US President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the shooting, describing it as a “terrible situation”.

“I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” Trump said on his Truth Social network.

“The FBI quickly responded, and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”