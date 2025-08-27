Dozens injured as Israeli forces raid Nablus in occupied West Bank

At least 80 people were wounded, including several who were hit with live ammunition, medical sources say.

Dozens of people have been injured in an Israeli military raid on the Palestinian city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, according to medical sources.

At least 80 people were wounded, including several who were hit with live ammunition, during the raid that began early on Wednesday, medical sources told Al Jazeera.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its teams treated 25 people who suffered from tear gas inhalation during clashes in Nablus.

The raid began at about 3:00am (00:00 GMT), residents said, with soldiers storming several neighbourhoods of the old city, which has a population of approximately 30,000 people.

Israel’s military deployed snipers and military vehicles, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Scenes from the town, verified by Al Jazeera’s fact-checking agency Sanad, showed Israeli forces firing tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters, while other videos documented youth throwing stones at military vehicles and soldiers amid chase-and-run operations, including the arrest of a child during the events.

Soldiers were “storming and searching houses and shops inside the old city, while some houses have been turned into military posts,” said Ghassan Hamdan, head of the Palestinian Medical Relief organisation in Nablus.

“The assault on Nablus is merely a show of force with no justification,” Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas told the AFP news agency.

The occupied West Bank has seen a surge in Israeli military and settler violence since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, and tens of thousands of Palestinians have been forced out of their homes.

At least 982 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers across the territory since October 2023, according to the UN human rights office.

The old city of Nablus has been the focus of several major Israeli raids. In early June 2025, the Israeli army carried out an operation there in which at least two Palestinians were killed.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army launched a prolonged raid on Ramallah and el-Bireh in the occupied West Bank, with the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reporting that at least 58 Palestinians were wounded, including at least one child.

Israeli security forces seized about 1.5 million shekels ($447,000) from money exchange centres during the raid, Israeli police said.