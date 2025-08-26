Indonesian police clash with students protesting lawmakers’ salaries

Demonstrators are outraged by reports that lawmakers have been receiving a monthly housing allowance of more than $3,000.

Riot police in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, have fired tear gas and used a water cannon to disperse thousands of students protesting against lavish allowances given to members of parliament.

The clashes on Monday came after protesters, clad in dark clothing, threw rocks and set off fireworks at riot police, as they attempted to break into Indonesia’s parliament building.

At least one motorcycle was set ablaze by protesters, but officials did not provide details of damage, any casualties or arrests.

The protesters were outraged by recent reports that 580 members of the House of Representatives had been receiving a housing allowance of 50 million rupiah ($3,075) per month since September 2024.

They view the allowances as unjust due to the economic hardship faced by most citizens.

The housing benefit alone amounts to about 20 times the monthly minimum wage in poor areas of the country.

Gejayan Memanggil, one of the groups organising the protest, said that demonstrators were calling for a salary cut for parliamentarians and protesting against “corrupt elites” in the government, as well as policies that benefit conglomerates and the military.

Some were seen on television carrying a flag from the Japanese manga series One Piece, which has become a symbol of protest against government policies in the country.

Jakarta police spokesperson Ade Ary Syam Indradi told reporters 1,250 police personnel were deployed to maintain security around the building.

There was no immediate comment from House Speaker Puan Maharani or her deputy.

On Saturday, Maharani told reporters that the wage amount had been thoroughly considered and adjusted to current prices in Jakarta.

Corruption is endemic in Indonesia. Activists say police and members of parliament are perceived as being widely corrupt in the country of more than 280 million people.