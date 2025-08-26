Australia accuses Iran of directing antisemitic attacks, expels envoy

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has accused Iran of directing at least two antisemitic attacks in his country and said his government is expelling Iran’s ambassador to Canberra.

“They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community. It is totally unacceptable and the Australian government is taking strong and decisive action,” Albanese told reporters on Tuesday.

“A short time ago, we informed the Iranian ambassador to Australia that he will be expelled,” he added.

More soon.