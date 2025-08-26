Child among 58 Palestinians wounded by Israeli army raid in Ramallah

The Israeli army has launched a prolonged raid on Ramallah and el-Bireh in the occupied West Bank, as it continues to relentlessly pound Gaza, with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reporting that at least 58 Palestinians have been wounded in the attacks.

The wounded included a child who was hit by live fire. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 13-year-old is undergoing surgery after being injured in the abdomen.

Witnesses on the ground said Israeli forces stormed a currency exchange shop in an area between Ramallah and el-Bireh on Tuesday, detaining at least three Palestinians while Israeli snipers positioned themselves on rooftops as troops stormed the central vegetable market area.

PRCS said eight people were hit with live bullets, 14 were struck with rubber-coated steel bullets – including a 71-year-old elderly man – and five were wounded by shrapnel.

Another 31 Palestinians also suffered from tear gas inhalation, including two pregnant women.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation soldiers fire a stun grenade into a shop, sparking fear among civilians, during their ongoing raid into downtown Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/HvKiGdOHyF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 26, 2025

A rescue team was prevented from reaching the wounded in the besieged areas, the PRCS said.

Xavier Abu Eid, former communication director for the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said the raid lasted a few hours in an area close to three schools and a market.

“This is part of the daily life of Palestinians,” Abu Eid told Al Jazeera from Ramallah, noting that Israel is conducting a show of force to remind residents “who is actually ruling here”.

War on ‘all Palestinian people’

Adel Abdel Ghafar, senior fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, said Israel’s latest military operation in Ramallah showed its war is not just with Hamas or Gaza but with “all the Palestinian people”.

“We’ve seen increasing incursions of the Israeli military into the West Bank. We’ve seen the demolition of homes. We’ve seen demolition of properties,” he told Al Jazeera.

“This is all part and parcel of the collective punishment of the Palestinian people in the West Bank,” he said, adding that part of the goal is to “financially strangle” people in the territory.

He added that Israel was able to carry out its operations “with impunity across the West Bank” because the Palestinian Authority (PA) is unable to respond effectively.

BREAKING: Israeli army snipers occupy the rooftop of the Arab Care Hospital in downtown Ramallah, in the central occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/why01lw80M — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 26, 2025

‘Oslo is dead’

The West Bank has seen a surge in Israeli military and settler violence since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, and tens of thousands of Palestinians have been forced out of their homes.

Ramallah recorded the highest number of attacks, 585, followed by 479 in Nablus in the northern West Bank.

At least 671 Palestinians, including 129 children, have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers across the region since October 2023, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Paris-based political journalist Faten Elwan said the raid in Ramallah appeared to be more of a show of force over the occupied West Bank rather than a targeted military operation.

“Israel is sending a clear message that Oslo [Accords] is dead, that the Palestinian Authority is dead and that there is no power on the ground but the Israeli forces and the settlers that now act as a shadow government for the vision of the Israeli army,” she told Al Jazeera.

The Oslo Accords, signed in 1993, were supposed to bring about Palestinian self-determination, in the form of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. This would mean that Israel, which was formed on the land of historic Palestine in 1948 in an catastrophic event Palestinians know as the Nakba, would accept Palestinian claims to national sovereignty. The claims, however, would only be limited to a fraction of historic Palestine, with the rest left to Israel’s sovereignty.