Trump predicts ‘conclusive ending’ to Gaza war within three weeks

The US president has made such claims before, but Israel has pressed on with its genocidal war with full US backing.

United States President Donald Trump has suggested that Israel’s war on Gaza should end, as international outrage grows over the horrific atrocities committed: daily civilian massacres, killings of journalists and medics, and Israeli-induced famine in the besieged and bombarded Palestinian enclave.

“I think within the next two to three weeks, you’re going to have pretty good, conclusive ending,” Trump told reporters on Monday.

The US president has previously promised an end to the war with his trademark bombast, but his statements have not materialised into a ceasefire or even the free flow of humanitarian aid to a Palestinian population suffering under a punishing Israeli blockade.

The Trump administration has supplied Israel with billions of dollars in weapons and rejected international efforts to recognise a Palestinian state.

“It’s got to get over with because between the hunger and all of the other problems – worse than hunger, death, pure death – people [are] being killed,” Trump said.

In February, Trump suggested removing all Palestinians from Gaza – a plan that would amount to ethnic cleansing, a crime against humanity.

Earlier on Monday, the US president appeared to be unaware of the Israeli attack that killed 21 Palestinians, including five journalists, at Nasser Hospital in Gaza.

Pressed for comment on the incident, he said: “Well, I’m not happy about it. I don’t want to see it. At the same time, we have to end that whole nightmare.”

Trump then pivoted to talking about his efforts to release the remaining Israeli captives in Gaza.