Al Jazeera condemns Israel’s killing of its journalist in Gaza

Al Jazeera says the attack on a hospital violated international norms and laws, ‘amounting to war crimes’.

Below is Al Jazeera Media Network’s statement on Israel’s killing of its cameraman, Mohammad Salama, and other journalists in Gaza.

The blood of our martyred journalists in Gaza has not yet dried before the Israeli occupation forces committed another crime against Al Jazeera cameraman Mohammad Salama, together with four other photojournalists.

Today, occupation forces killed our colleague, Mohammad Salama; Hussam al-Masri, a photojournalist working for Reuters; photographer Mariam Abu Daqqa, who worked for the Associated Press and Independent Arabia, and Moaz Abu Taha.

This atrocity occurred during an attack on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, resulting in the deaths of more than 20 civilians, including patients and members of the press, without distinction between those under medical care and those holding cameras to document the crimes.

With this latest crime, which claimed the life of Mohammad Salama, the number of Al Jazeera journalists killed by Israel in Gaza has reached 10, within a total that now exceeds 240 journalists killed in the Strip since October 2023. This war has resulted in unprecedented numbers in the targeting of journalists being targeted, making it the deadliest conflict for media professionals in modern history.

Al Jazeera Media Network condemns, in the strongest possible terms, this horrific crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces, who have directly targeted and assassinated journalists as part of a systematic campaign to silence the truth.

The ongoing campaign by the Israeli occupation against journalists has violated all international norms and laws, amounting to war crimes under the Rome Statute and the Geneva Conventions, both of which strictly prohibit the deliberate targeting of civilians and journalists in conflict zones.

Al Jazeera asserts that Israel’s prevailing sense of impunity, along with its determination to silence journalists to conceal its continuing crimes in Gaza, including genocide and the famine devastating the Strip, demonstrates a clear intent to bury the truth.

Despite relentless targeting, Al Jazeera remains resolute in providing live coverage of the Israeli genocide in Gaza for the past 23 months, with occupation authorities barring international media outlets from entering to report on the war.

These systematic crimes against journalists demand a robust response from the international community and all relevant governments. Urgent and effective measures are required to protect journalists, civilians, and the fundamental right to information.

Those holding positions of global leadership have a moral and legal responsibility to end the deliberate killing of journalists, safeguard basic human rights, now facing alarming regression and deterioration, and to uphold press freedom.

Amidst these bleak and painful circumstances, some solace can be found in the widespread denunciation and condemnation expressed by journalists, international institutions, and world leaders, who resolutely rejected the killing of colleague Anas al-Sharif and his colleagues on August 10, 2025.

Al Jazeera Media Network calls for exerting international pressure and immediate action to prevent the silencing of Gaza’s voice through the systematic targeting and killing of its journalists in full view of the world.