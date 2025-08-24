Israeli military targets Yemen’s Sanaa after Houthi attacks

Houthi official says Israeli attacks will not stop group from continuing support for Gaza, ‘no matter the sacrifices’.

The Israeli military has bombed the Yemeni capital Sanaa, Israeli and Yemeni officials say, as tensions in the region continue to escalate amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah said the attack on Sunday targeted an oil facility and a power plant in Sanaa. Israel said it also targeted a presidential palace in the Yemeni capital as well as an adjacent “military complex”.

At least two people were killed and five others were injured in the attacks, according to Al Masirah.

The Israeli strikes came two days after the Houthis claimed a missile launch against Israel – part of a campaign that the Yemeni group says aims to pressure Israel to end its atrocities and siege in Gaza.

“The attacks were carried out in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the state of Israel and its citizens, including the launch of surface-to-surface missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles towards the country’s territory,” the Israeli military said.

Al Masirah cited a Houthi military official as saying that the group’s air defences were able to “neutralise most of the Israeli enemy aircraft participating in the aggression and forced them to leave”.

Footage verified by Al Jazeera showed plumes of fire and smoke rising above Sanaa after the Israeli strikes.

The Houthis were quick to reiterate on Sunday that the Israeli attacks will not deter the group’s military operations in support of Palestinians.

“The Israeli aggression against Yemen will not discourage us from continuing our support for Gaza, no matter the sacrifices,” Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The issue is settled for us: either eternity in heaven or eternity in hell.”

Abed al-Thawr, an official at the Houthi Defence Ministry, said Israel’s claims that it attacked military targets on Sunday are “lies”. He said Israel bombed civilian infrastructure to make Yemenis suffer.

Al-Thawr told Al Jazeera that the presidential palace that was hit on Sunday has long been deserted. “So, what Israel is doing is barbarism,” he said.