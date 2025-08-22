BREAKING,
Court clears Thailand’s ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra in royal insult case

Retired politician and billionaire businessman was accused of violating Thailand’s strict laws on insults to Thai royalty.

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra waves as he arrives ahead of a Thai criminal court's verdict in a lese majeste case, also known as a royal insult case, under Section 112 of Thailand's Criminal Code, stemming from a 2015 interview he gave while in South Korea during his long stint in self-imposed exile, in Bangkok, Thailand, August 22, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Published On 22 Aug 2025

A court in Thailand has dismissed a high-profile case against the country’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra over allegations he violated the country’s strict laws on royal insults, the Reuters news agency reports.

Thaksin’s lawyer told Reuters that the court dropped the case on Friday and cleared his client of violating Thailand’s lese-majeste laws that criminalise almost all criticism of the country’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The court has yet to publicly announce its decision.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

