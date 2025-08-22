Court clears Thailand’s ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra in royal insult case

Retired politician and billionaire businessman was accused of violating Thailand’s strict laws on insults to Thai royalty.

A court in Thailand has dismissed a high-profile case against the country’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra over allegations he violated the country’s strict laws on royal insults, the Reuters news agency reports.

Thaksin’s lawyer told Reuters that the court dropped the case on Friday and cleared his client of violating Thailand’s lese-majeste laws that criminalise almost all criticism of the country’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The court has yet to publicly announce its decision.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.