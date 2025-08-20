Ugandan official denies reports that it will take US deportees

US government documents obtained by CBS had said Trump signed deals with Uganda and Honduras to take foreign deportees.

A senior Ugandan official has denied media reports saying that the country had agreed to take in people deported from the United States, saying it lacked the facilities to accommodate them.

Citing internal US government documents, CBS News reported on Tuesday that Washington had reached deportation deals with Uganda and Honduras as part of its drive to step up expulsions of migrants to countries where they do not have citizenship.

“To the best of my knowledge, we have not reached such an agreement,” the minister told Anadolu.

“We do not have the capacity to accommodate such foreign deportees from the United States in Uganda,” he added.

US President Donald Trump aims to deport millions of immigrants who the administration says have entered the US illegally, and sought to increase removals to third countries.

The CBS report said the agreements with Uganda and Honduras were based on a provision of US immigration law that allows people seeking asylum to be rerouted to third countries if the US government determines those nations can fairly hear their claims.

So far, at least three African countries – South Sudan, Rwanda, and Eswatini – have agreed to accept migrants deported from the US.

Last month, the US sent 13 deportees it described as dangerous criminals who were in the US illegally to South Sudan and Eswatini.

Human rights activists have condemned the policy, saying migrants face the risk of being sent to countries where they could be harmed.