Iran says moment for ‘effective’ nuclear talks with US not yet reached

Iran’s FM sceptical about resuming talks with the US, says Iran cannot break ties with UN nuclear watchdog.

Iran believes the moment for “effective” nuclear talks with the United States has not yet arrived, its top diplomat has said, adding that Tehran would not completely cut off cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

“In my opinion, we have not yet reached the point of maturity where effective negotiations with the US can take place,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in remarks carried by state media on Wednesday.

Tehran suspended negotiations with Washington, which were ostensibly aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, after the US and Israel struck the country with massive bombardments in June during a 12-day conflict.

Since then, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been unable to access Iran’s nuclear installations, despite its chief Rafael Grossi stating that inspections remain essential.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have warned they will not hesitate to attack Iran again if it resumes enrichment of uranium, a possible pathway to developing nuclear weapons.

Iran, which denies any intention to develop nuclear weapons and has long insisted its pursuits are for civilian uses, vowed a forceful response to the threats. Neither US intelligence nor the IAEA said they found any evidence earlier this year that Iran was developing atomic weapons.

European powers including Britain, France and Germany have threatened to activate UN sanctions on Iran under a “snapback” mechanism if Iran does not return to the negotiation table.

Araghchi said a meeting with Europeans could take place in the coming days, though “a basis for negotiations” has not been reached.

Last month, Iran’s parliament passed legislation suspending cooperation with the IAEA and stipulating that any future inspections will need a green light from Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The legislation came after Tehran accused the IAEA of effectively paving the way for the Israel-US attacks with a report on May 31 that led the agency’s Board of Governors to declare Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian warned the IAEA in July to abandon its “double standards” if it hopes to restore cooperation over the country’s nuclear programme, amid an acute mistrust following Israel and the US’s attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, and the UN nuclear watchdog’s refusal to condemn the strikes.

Araghchi said in his remarks on Wednesday that Tehran was not cutting off all cooperation with the IAEA.

“The return of inspectors will be possible based on the parliament’s law, that is, with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council … So, it is not that we say we absolutely cut cooperation with the agency.”

Araghchi spoke two days after a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Iran would continue talks with the IAEA and they would probably have another round of negotiations in the coming days.