China FM in Afghanistan, offers to deepen cooperation with Taliban rulers

Mining, Belt and Road participation feature in trilateral meetings between China, Afghanistan and Pakistan in Kabul.

China wants to explore mining in Afghanistan and have Kabul formally join its Belt and Road Initiative, a massive infrastructure plan, which is a central pillar of President Xi Jinping’s bid to expand his country’s global influence, the Afghan Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Kabul and held talks with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that both countries wanted to deepen ties in a number of areas.

Beijing will continue to support the Afghan government to achieve long-term peace and stability, Wang told Muttaqi, according to a readout of the meeting released by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

China is willing to deepen political mutual trust with Afghanistan and step up cooperation in areas including trade and agriculture, Wang said.

He called on Afghanistan to combat armed groups, adding that tighter security ties would provide a guarantee to bilateral economic cooperation.

“Mr Wang Yi also mentioned that China intends to initiate practical mining activities this year,” the Afghan statement said.

Wang also met Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, according to Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson of the administration.

“China has cooperated not only with Afghanistan but also with other countries around the world in their development, and it has played a constructive role,” Akhund told Wang, urging Beijing to continue its “efforts and cooperation on the international stage in support of Afghanistan’s legitimate position”.

Wang told the prime minister that China was a “sincere and steadfast” in its friendship with Afghanistan.

“We fully support the Afghan people in their progress,” he said, according to Fitrat.

Wang is in Kabul for trilateral meetings between China, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Neither Beijing nor Islamabad formally recognise the interim administration, but both nations have posted their ambassadors in Kabul and have received Afghan envoys in their capitals.

China was the first country to appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan under the Taliban and has sought to develop its ties with the hardline group that took control of the war-torn country in 2021.

The impoverished country, rich in lithium, copper and iron deposits, could offer a wealth of mineral resources to boost Beijing’s supply chain security, analysts say.