India’s Modi meets China’s top diplomat Wang as Asian powers rebuild ties

Ties between the two nuclear-armed Asian powers have made ‘steady progress’, India’s PM Modi says.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and hailed the “steady progress” made in improving the bilateral relationship after a years-long standoff between the nuclear-armed Asian powers and as the two nations navigate a shifting global economy upended by United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Modi also noted “respect for each other’s interests and sensitiveness” in a statement on social media after meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang in New Delhi on Tuesday. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the countries have entered a “steady development track” and the countries should “trust and support” each other.

Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO… pic.twitter.com/FyQI6GqYKC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2025

Wang arrived in India on Monday and has met with Foreign Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as well as National Security Adviser Ajit Doval about the countries’ disputed border in the Himalayan mountains.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Wang’s meeting with Doval discussed “deescalation, delimitation and boundary affairs”.

Relations plummeted in 2020 after security forces clashed along the border. The violence, the worst in decades, left 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers dead, freezing high-level political engagements.

“The setbacks we experienced in the past few years were not in the interest of the people of our two countries. We are heartened to see the stability that is now restored in the borders,” Wang said Monday.

Modi emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border and reiterated India’s commitment to a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question,” his office said in a statement.

‘Political compromise’

The rebuilding of India-China ties coincides with friction between New Delhi and Washington after United States President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on India for continuing to buy Russian oil, which the US says is fuelling Moscow’s war machine.

India is a longtime US ally seen as a counterbalance against China’s influence in Asia and is part of the Quad security alliance with the US, along with Australia and Japan.

The chill in relations after the deadly clash in 2020 between troops in the Ladakh region affected trade, diplomacy and air travel, as both sides deployed tens of thousands of security forces in border areas.

Some progress has been made since then.

Last year, India and China agreed to a pact on border patrols and withdrew additional forces along some border areas. Both countries continue to fortify their border by building roads and rail networks.

In recent months, the countries have increased official visits and discussed easing some trade restrictions, movement of citizens and visas for businesspeople.

In June, Beijing allowed pilgrims from India to visit holy sites in Tibet. Both sides are working to restore direct flights.

Last week, the spokesman for India’s Foreign Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, said India and China were in discussions to restart trade through three points along their 3,488km (2,167-mile) border.

“Settling the boundary issue between the two countries requires political compromise at the highest political level,” said Manoj Joshi, a fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank.