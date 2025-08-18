New Pakistan monsoon deluge kills 20 people: Local officials
Rains sweep away villages in worst-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as rescuers search for 150 missing people.
At least 20 people have been killed when new monsoon rains caused flooding in northwestern Pakistan, local officials say, as the region is ravaged by an unusually intense and deadly monsoon season.
“A cloudburst in the Gadoon area of Swabi completely destroyed several houses, killing more than 20 people,” a local official in the district told the AFP news agency on Monday. Local Pakistani media also reported on the latest deaths due to the flooding.
Three to five villages were wiped out by the huge amount of rain falling in a short period of time, a second official said, confirming the death toll in the worst-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The new deluge comes as rescuers continue to search for 150 people still missing in several districts across the province.
More soon.