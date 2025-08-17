US shooting kills three at busy Brooklyn, New York City club

Investigators believe a shooter or shooters opened fire with multiple weapons in the early hours on Sunday.

At least three men have been killed and eight others wounded after a shooting in a crowded New York City club in Brooklyn.

Investigators believe a shooter or shooters opened fire with multiple weapons early on Sunday just before 3:30am (07:30 GMT) at Taste of the City Lounge in the neighbourhood of Crown Heights after “a dispute”, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters.

“It’s a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York,” Tisch said at a news briefing. She said officers are investigating at least 36 shell casings from the lounge, as well as a firearm that was discovered in a nearby street.

Those wounded in the shooting — eight men and three women — are being treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

The shooting comes amid a record low year for gun violence in New York City. “I mean, we have the lowest numbers of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year that we’ve seen on record in the city of New York,” Tisch said. “Something like this is, of course, thank God, an anomaly. And it’s a terrible thing that happened this morning, but we’re going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down.”

