Israeli attack kills baby girl in Gaza as more Palestinians die of hunger

A baby girl and her parents have been killed in the al-Mawasi area, once designated a ‘safe zone’ by Israel.

Palestinians have no choice but to see their children die of malnutrition

An Israeli air attack on the al-Mawasi area of southern Gaza has killed a baby girl and her parents, Nasser Hospital officials have said, as Israel pushes its plan to escalate its offensive in Gaza.

Motasem al-Batta, his wife and their baby daughter were killed on Saturday in the tented encampment in southern Gaza. Israel designated al-Mawasi a so-called “humanitarian”, or “safe”, zone early in the war, but it has nonetheless repeatedly come under attack.

The attack comes days after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the military had been given the green light to “dismantle” what he described as two remaining Hamas strongholds: Gaza City in the north and al-Mawasi further to the south.

A neighbour of the family, Fathi Shubeir, told The Associated Press that displaced civilians were living in the densely populated al-Mawasi area. Speaking of the baby girl, he said, “Two and a half months, what has she done?”

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 61,827 people since October 2023. Malnutrition has killed 251 people so far, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Eleven people, including a child, have starved to death in the past 24 hours, the ministry said on Saturday.

At Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, the lives of more than 200 patients were hanging by a thread, due to acute shortages of medicine and malnutrition.

Director Mohammed Abu Salmiya said the hospital was overcrowded with wounded patients amid relentless Israeli bombardments and doctors were performing an increasing number of amputations as they were unable to combat the infection of wounds.

Advertisement

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 14,800 patients need lifesaving medical care that is not available in Gaza. Yet, leaving the Strip is not always enough to save a life.

Twenty-year-old Marah Abu Zuhri arrived in Pisa on an Italian government humanitarian flight overnight on Wednesday while severely emaciated. The University Hospital of Pisa said she had a “very complex clinical picture” and serious wasting, before she was reported dead on Friday.

Director-General of Gaza’s Health Ministry Munir al-Bursh told Al Jazeera that 40,000 infants in the territory were suffering from severe malnutrition amid critical food shortages caused by Israel’s restrictions on aid into Gaza.

Al Jazeera correspondent Hind Khoudary said the reality of hunger in Gaza was “devastating.”

“Palestinians have no choice but to see their children die of malnutrition and starvation,” she said. “The latest to have died from hunger were siblings, aged 16 and 25, who died on the same day.”

According to Amjad Shawa, director of the Palestinian NGOs Network, “only 10 percent” of the daily food supplies needed are entering the territory, “while the health system is collapsing day by day and our capacity is very limited”.

He said Israel’s war in Gaza destroyed its socioeconomic structure, leaving Palestinians in the territory “totally dependent on humanitarian aid”.

What is making it into the country is “a very limited amount, which is only to keep the people alive [at a] minimum level,” he added.

The United Nations has warned that levels of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza are at their highest since the war began.

The families of 50 Israeli captives still held in Gaza were shaken by the recent release of videos showing their emaciated relatives pleading for help and food.

A group representing the families urged Israelis into the streets on Sunday. “Across the country, hundreds of citizen-led initiatives will pause daily life and join the most just and moral struggle: the struggle to bring all 50 hostages home,” it said in a statement.

Netanyahu has rejected criticism that his plan to widen the military offensive would endanger the lives of the remaining captives. The mobilisation of forces is expected to take weeks, and the Israeli prime minister has defended his decision, saying he had “no choice” but to attack Hamas in Gaza.