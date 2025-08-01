EXPLAINER
Which countries are included in Trump’s latest round of adjusted tariffs?
Published On 1 Aug 2025
US President Donald Trump set the following rates by region in his executive order on Thursday, titled “Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates”:
Africa
- Algeria 30%
- Angola 15%
- Botswana 15%
- Cameroon 15%
- Chad 15%
- Ivory Coast 15%
- Democratic Republic of the Congo 15%
- Equatorial Guinea 15%
- Ghana 15%
- Guyana 15%
- Lesotho 15%
- Libya 30%
- Madagascar 15%
- Malawi 15%
- Mauritius 15%
- Mozambique 15%
- Namibia 15%
- South Africa 30%
- Tunisia 25%
- Uganda 15%
- Zambia 15%
- Zimbabwe 15%
Asia Pacific
- Bangladesh 20%
- Cambodia 19%
- Fiji 15%
- India 25%
- Indonesia 19%
- Japan 15%
- Laos 40%
- Malaysia 19%
- Myanmar (Burma) 40%
- Nauru 15%
- New Zealand 15%
- Pakistan 19%
- Papua New Guinea 15%
- Philippines 19%
- South Korea 15%
- Sri Lanka 20%
- Taiwan 20%
- Thailand 19%
- Vanuatu 15%
- Vietnam 20%
Europe
- Bosnia and Herzegovina 30%
- European Union: 15% for most goods
- Iceland 15%
- Liechtenstein 15%
- Moldova 25%
- North Macedonia 15%
- Norway 15%
- Serbia 35%
- Switzerland 39%
- United Kingdom 10%
Middle East and Central Asia
- Afghanistan 15%
- Brunei 25%
- Iraq 35%
- Israel 15%
- Jordan 15%
- Kazakhstan 25%
- Syria 41%
- Turkiye 15%
North and South America
- Bolivia 15%
- Brazil 10%
- Canada 35%
- Costa Rica 15%
- Ecuador 15%
- Falkland Islands 10%
- Nicaragua 18%
- Trinidad and Tobago 15%
- Venezuela 15%
