South Korea issues arrest warrant for ex-President Yoon

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk-yeol over his attempt at imposing martial law on December 3.

The arrest warrant was issued in the early hours of Thursday, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. Yoon had appeared in a Seoul court on Wednesday for a hearing to review the arrest warrant requested by prosecutors.

Yoon was removed from his position as president by South Korea’s Constitutional Court in April over his martial law attempt, after being accused of overstepping his authority. Parliament had voted to impeach Yoon on December 14, but needed the approval of the Constitutional Court.

