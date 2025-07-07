Roads blocked in Kenya’s capital on anniversary of pro-democracy protests

Event comes as young Kenyans, frustrated over economy, corruption and police brutality, are taking to the streets.

Kenya is marking its anniversary of pro-democracy rallies, with police blocking main roads in the capital, Nairobi, anticipating protests, after last month’s demonstrations descended into violent clashes.

People rally each year on July 7 to mark the date in 1990 when Kenyans demanded a return to multiparty democracy after years of autocratic rule by then-President Daniel arap Moi.

The protest is called “Saba Saba”, meaning “seven seven” in Kiswahili, because of the date.

Monday’s event comes as young Kenyans – angry over economic stagnation, corruption and repeated acts of police brutality – are once again engaging in protests that also saw looting and violence, leaving dozens dead and thousands of businesses destroyed.

Protesters accuse the authorities of paying armed vandals to discredit their movement, while the government has compared the demonstrations with an “attempted coup”.

On Monday, the streets of Nairobi were eerily quiet after police mounted roadblocks on the main roads, preventing most people from entering the centre, with many businesses closed for the day.

The government is committed to protecting life and property during protests, Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said on his X account on Sunday.

“Our security agencies are on high alert to deal decisively with criminals and other elements of ill intent who may seek to infiltrate peaceful processions to cause havoc, mayhem, or destruction of property,” he said.

Leading activist Hanifa Aden wrote on X: “The police getting rained on as they block every road while we stay at home warming our beds.”

“Total shutdown and forced holiday executed by the state,” she added.

On Sunday afternoon, a news conference by the Kenyan Human Rights Commission calling for an end to “enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings” was broken up when men, some armed with sticks, forced their way into the compound.

Social media and rising economic expectations have created anger at inequalities in a country where about 80 percent are trapped in informal, poorly paid jobs.

The death of Albert Ojwang, a teacher and blogger, in police custody in June gave impetus to protests, with the government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights reporting 19 deaths across the country during demonstrations last month.

Prosecutors approved murder charges against six people, including three police officers, over Ojwang’s death. All six pleaded not guilty.

At least 80 people have died in protests since June 2024 and dozens detained illegally.

Politically, President William Ruto – elected in 2022 – still holds a strong position, having forged an alliance with the main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, leaving no clear challenger ahead of the next vote in 2027.