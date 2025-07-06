Iran demands accountability for Israel and US after ‘war of aggression’

Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran’s military, nuclear and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people.

Iran's nuclear programme: Country looks to rebuild after US airstrikes

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that if Israel is not held accountable for its attack on Iran, “the whole region and beyond will suffer”.

“The US-Israeli attacks on our nuclear facilities were in stark violation of NPT [the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] and the UNSC Resolution 2231 that has endorsed Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme in 2015 by consensus,” Araghchi said in a speech at the BRICS summit in Brazil, cited by state-run Press TV.

“The US’s subsequent involvement in this aggression by targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations has left no doubt as to the full complicity of the American government in Israel’s war of aggression against Iran.”

Iran won the support of fellow BRICS+ nations meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, with the bloc condemning the recent Israeli and US air strikes that hit military, nuclear and other targets.

The 11-nation grouping said the attacks “constitute a violation of international law”.

“We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025,” leaders said in a summit statement, without naming the United States or Israel.

“We further express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities,” the bloc added.

The declaration is a diplomatic victory for Tehran, which has received limited regional or global support after a 12-day bombing campaign by the Israeli military that culminated in US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.

Advertisement

Israel launched the surprise attack on Iran’s military, nuclear, and civilian sites on June 13, killing at least 935 people. The Iranian Health Ministry said 5,332 people were wounded.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The fighting ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24 and continues to hold.