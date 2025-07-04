Mali military chief granted renewable five-year presidential term

The move clears the way for Assimi Goita to lead Mali until at least 2030, despite pledge to return to civilian rule.

Mali’s military authorities have granted coup leader Assimi Goita a five-year presidential mandate, renewable “as many times as necessary” and without requiring an election.

The country’s transitional parliament approved the move on Thursday, clearing the way for Goita to lead Mali until at least 2030.

“This is a major step forward in the rebuilding of Mali,” Malick Diaw, president of the National Transitional Council (NTC), told the AFP news agency after the bill was voted on.

“The adoption of this text is in accordance with the popular will.”

However, critics say this is the latest in a series of restrictions on freedom imposed by Mali’s military leadership to consolidate its power in the country.

Goita came to power after staging two coups in Mali, first in 2020 and then in 2021. Initially, the military government pledged to return to civilian rule in March 2024.

The bill on Thursday was unanimously backed by the 131 members present in the NTC, according to AFP and Mali’s state-run L’Essor website.

The NTC, composed of 147 legislators, had already adopted the measure in April, while the Council of Ministers adopted it last month. It now only requires the approval of Goita himself.

The transition is fixed at five years, renewable “as many times as necessary, until the pacification of the country, from the promulgation of this charter”, reported AFP, quoting the bill.

Previous bans have also been lifted, allowing the transitional president, government and legislative members to stand in presidential and general elections, the text says.

Critics have raised concerns about the revised transition charter, as all references to political parties have been removed, questioning the government’s political neutrality.

In May, the military government announced the dissolution of all political parties and organisations, as well as a ban on meetings.

The continuing squeeze on Mali’s civic space comes against a backdrop of a clamour by authorities for the country to unite behind the military.

Violence from armed groups

When Goita was officially sworn in as transitional president in June 2021, he insisted on Mali’s commitment to fighting against “jihadist” violence, and initially pledged a return to civilian rule.

But the military ultimately reneged on its promise to cede power to elected civilians by its self-imposed deadline.

Since 2012, Mali has been mired in violence carried out by armed groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIL, as well as criminal organisations. Attacks have intensified in recent weeks.

However, the Malian army and its Russian mercenary allies from the Africa Corps, tasked with tracking down armed fighters, are regularly accused of their own rights violations against civilians.

Mali and its military-led neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger have teamed up to create their own confederation, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), and announced the creation of a joint 5,000-strong force for joint military operations.

All three Sahelian countries have turned their backs on their shared former coloniser, France, in favour of stronger ties with Russia and other partners.

Goita has also withdrawn Mali from the regional group, ECOWAS, over its demands that Mali restore democratic rule, and Burkina Faso and Niger have followed suit.

The coup that brought Goita to power overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita after huge antigovernment protests against his rule and handling of the armed rebellion.

However, armed attacks have continued and even intensified since he took power.