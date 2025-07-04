Former Arsenal footballer Partey charged with rape and sexual assault

Thomas Partey, 32, has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, London police said.

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, police in the United Kingdom said.

The charges against Partey, 32, relate to complaints received from three women, with the offences reported to have taken place between 2021-2022, according to a statement on Friday by London’s Metropolitan Police.

The five rape charges relate to two different women, while the sexual assault charge relates to a third woman.

“Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward,” said Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police.

“We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team,” he added.

Police said the investigation was opened in February 2022 when they first received a report of rape.

Partey’s management did not immediately respond to media requests for comment.

The footballer is due to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

Partey, a Ghana international, formerly played as a midfielder for the English Premier League football club, Arsenal.

He is a free agent after his contract expired at the end of last season.

Partey was signed by Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for 50 million euros ($59m) in October 2020 and became a key member of Arsenal’s first team.

He was first arrested in July 2022, though he was not named at the time and continued to play for Arsenal while investigations continued.