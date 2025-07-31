BREAKING,
Ukraine parliament votes to restore anti-corruption agencies after protests

Published On 31 Jul 2025

Ukraine’s parliament has voted to restore the independence of two key anti-corruption agencies, moving to defuse the country’s biggest political crisis since Russia’s invasion.

Lawmakers on Thursday voted 331 to 0 in favour of the bill, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted last week following pressure from thousands of protesters and top European officials.

The measure now goes to Zelenskyy for a signature.

