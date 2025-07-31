BREAKINGBREAKING,
Ukraine parliament votes to restore anti-corruption agencies after protests
Published On 31 Jul 2025
Ukraine’s parliament has voted to restore the independence of two key anti-corruption agencies, moving to defuse the country’s biggest political crisis since Russia’s invasion.
Lawmakers on Thursday voted 331 to 0 in favour of the bill, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy submitted last week following pressure from thousands of protesters and top European officials.
The measure now goes to Zelenskiy for a signature.
More to come…
Source: Al Jazeera